Wild Boar Chews Off 1-Year-Old Baby's Hand as Parents Go to Work in Odisha
The one and half year-old baby girl was admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, the police said.
Image for representational purpose only (AFP)
Bhubaneswar: A wild boar chewed off the palm of a child who was left alone as her parents worked at a nearby stone crusher in Odisha's Khurda district Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at Dadhimachhagadia, the police said adding the child's parents are labourers from Ganjam district.
Doctors attending to her have suggested to her parents that she be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the police added.
Doctors attending to her have suggested to her parents that she be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the police added.
