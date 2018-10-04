When Employees of Indian Pan Masala Firm Wreaked Havoc on Australian Cruise

A work bender for more than 1,000 men of an Indian tobacco company turned wild, irking dozens of other Australian families and forcing Royal Caribbean International to apologise to distraught passengers and issue mass refunds.Burlesque dancers and scantily clad women dressed as “Playboy Bunnies” were brought on board by the men dressed as “pirates of the Royal Caribbean”, 9news.com reported. This sent the Indian group into a frenzy as they took to the main deck with the dancers. The Australian families were forced to stay inside their rooms.Recalling the horrors, Australian women on board alleged that the Indian employees were filming them with their smartphones.“It is hard to forget after seeing all the flashbacks of these men around all the time, 24 hours a day, like we could not escape,” a woman told 9news.com.“Their doors would be open and you would walk past and be like what am I going to be looking at when I walk past this door?” the families said.Many games, otherwise staple of cruises, were cancelled as most of the partying workers were interested in the poolside cabaret.“It was crazy … little Playboy bunny outfits, you know this is a family boat,” said Christine Weyling, who was also on board.According to the families, the workers had also brought “crates and crates” of their own food onto the ship.The tobacco company in September had booked more than one third of the ship, which can accommodate 3,000 people.It is not the first time the corporation has found itself in hot water after sneaking illegal tobacco advertising onto the boundary ropes during the test series between Australian and India in 2012.Royal Caribbean International launched an investigation to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. The distressed passengers were issued full refunds.