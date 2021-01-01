Wildfire in Nagaland's Dzukou Spreads to Manipur; Biren Singh Seeks NDRF, Army Aid in Call With Amit Shah

The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to Senapati district of the state, officials said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on Tuesday and has crossed over to Manipur side, they said.

Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey of Dzukou valley in Manipur's Senapati district on Thursday accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police L M Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation, a state government release said. The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.

"Just received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. He has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest," Biren Singh later said in a tweet.

The Manipur government requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire, they said. Firefighters, forest department personnel and volunteers from Mao area have reached the area and are trying to douse the blaze, officials added.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Forest department, Fire, police and volunteers of SAYO for the third day on Thursday tried to extinguish the wildfire, officials said.

OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Raungmei said IAF choppers were used on Thursday to make an aerial survey of the fire. Personnel of Forest department, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, police and volunteers of Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) tried to douse the fire on Thursday.

The OSD said IAF choppers would be used on Friday to fight the fire if necessary. Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor R N Ravi visited Dzukou valley on Wednesday, a Raj Bhavan release issued on Thursday said.

During his visit, Ravi had first-hand assessment of the intensity of the devastating fire in the trekking route to the valley and extent of the destruction, it said. Absence of a functional Standard Operating Protocol to effectively respond to such a disaster has aggravated the situation, the release said.

The Governor lauded the effort of the SAYO volunteers and the policemen who, in an extremely adverse ground condition, are battling the raging fire to contain it from further spreading. Further, the Governor has urged the state government to immediately frame an appropriate SOP including satellite-based real-time early warning system to prevent recurrence of such a disaster.