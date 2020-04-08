Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Will 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown be Extended? Govt to Decide After PM Modi's Meeting With CMs on Saturday

Sources in the Union government say the Centre is keen to lift restrictions in places that haven’t reported Covid-19 cases.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Will 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown be Extended? Govt to Decide After PM Modi's Meeting With CMs on Saturday
A stray dog walks on a deserted road in front a railway station entrance during the nationwide 21-day lockdown, in New Delhi on April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi: The government will decide on extending the 21-day lockdown announced by Narendra Modi to arrest the spread of coronavirus after the prime minister’s meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Saturday.

In his last meeting with the CMs, PM Modi had sought suggestions on lifting the lockdown, which has caused immense distress to the poor and migrant workers, in a phased manner.

Sources in the Union government say the Centre is keen to lift restrictions in places that haven’t reported Covid-19 cases. This comes even as several states have petitioned the Centre against lifting the lockdown, given the surge in number of cases of novel coronavirus.

India on Wednesday reported 5,149 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll rose to 149. Sources said though the spike in infections was worrying, the economic losses of the lockdown, which include rising unemployment, would be difficult to ignore too.

Sources say many secretaries as well as the top brass of the Niti Aayog feel a complete lockdown after April 15 will cause significant damage to the economy. They are in favour of lifting restrictions in areas that are not ‘Red Zones’.

On Tuesday, a Group of Ministers recommended that all educational institutions stay closed for another four weeks. It also suggested continuing the ban on religious gathering and meetings. This meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The final decision on the exit strategy, however, will be taken by PM Modi.

Amid rising worries about asymptomatic cases from some states like Kerala and Maharashtra, officials say the top priority is to arrest the contagious virus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,971

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,432,373

    +1,454

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,288

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,114

    +80
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres