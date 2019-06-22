Take the pledge to vote

Will Act Tough on Insurance Companies if They Fail Farmers, Says Shiv Sena Minister

Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said that the Shiv Sena would pull up those companies that have failed to settle the crop insurance claims of farmers in the state.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Will Act Tough on Insurance Companies if They Fail Farmers, Says Shiv Sena Minister
File image of Shiv Sena party logo.
Jalna: Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam on Saturday said farmers in the state are yet to receive the benefits of the state government's farm loan waiver scheme.

He also said that the Shiv Sena would pull up those companies that have failed to settle the crop insurance claims of farmers in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that trees were fell down for expansion of highways in the state in the last five years.

"We are not sitting like showpieces in the meetings of the state Cabinet. Farmers are yet to receive the crop loan waiver. Their (crop) insurance claims are still unprocessed.

We would pull the insurance companies concerned for their failure to settle these claims," he said.

Kadam also appealed to the state government to conduct a survey on the tress that were chopped while widening roads.

Referring to the high court order which directed planting of three trees for chopping a single tree, Kadam questioned whether the government has planted additional trees while constructing roads.

Kadam said he had requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the contractors for chopping trees.

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra had announced a Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme in 2017, which was supposed to help 89 lakh farmers in debt across the state.

