Will Afghanistan Once Again Play Muse to Bollywood After 'Kabuliwala', 'Khuda Gawah'? What Taliban Say

The talk of India-Afghanistan friendship is often incomplete without an ode to Bollywood which has thousands of ardent fans in the war-torn nation. Films such as ‘Kabuliwala’ and Amitach Bachchan-starrer ‘Khuda Gawah’ are hailed as modern-day symbols of the camaraderie between the nations which at present is overshadowed by the Taliban takeover after 20 years of war and bloodshed.

Afghanistan was among the biggest markets of Bollywood films until the early 1990s. Even during the civil war years, Hindi films continued to do brisk business in the cinemas of bigger cities like Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

As the Taliban promise a moderate version of themselves this time around, many hope that the cinematic channels between the countries will be revived. So what do the Taliban have to say about it? In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the militant group’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said the cultural resumption of ties would depend on “action and policy”.

Reminded that the Taliban reportedly provided heavy security for the crew of ‘Khuda Gawah’ in 1996, Shaheen said: “I think it depends on your action and your policy. Whether you adopt a hostile policy towards Afghanistan or it is a policy based on relations with the people of Afghanistan and constructive posturing. If it is positive then our people will reciprocate. The dam made by India and other projects for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan, we will welcome that.”

On the question of movies being shot again in Afghanistan, Shaheen said “this is something for the future”. “I have no comment on that right now. What is important right now is the peace and stability of Afghanistan. We need a new Afghanistan, and peace, security and national unity. This is our priority and everything else I leave for the future,” he said.

In a candid chat with CNN-News18, Shaheen outlined the roadmap for the India-Afghanistan ties, saying the projects for the benefit of Afghans must be completed if under construction.

“About their (India’s) projects which are good for the people of Afghanistan and which contribute to the welfare of people of Afghanistan, if they are incomplete then they can complete it. What we were opposing was their siding with the former government.

