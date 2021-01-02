'Will Approach Only Hindu Families;' VHP to Raise Ram Temple Funds from Jan 15

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the organisation and its associates will only approach Hindu families for the fund-raising campaign of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The fud raising campaign- Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan- for the Ayodhya temple will begin from January 15, VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said on Friday. Tiwari added that the organisation would appeal to one crore devotees in 24 lakh families in Uttarakhand for donating money and time, Indian Express reported.

The campaign will end till February 27 nationally but in Uttarakhand it will end by February 5, because of the smaller size of the state.

“We will approach only Hindu families. Considering past experiences related to Sri Ram Temple, we will approach Hindu families.” About other religions, he said they were not being left out. “We will approach only Ram devotees,” Tiwari said on the question of reaching out to religions during the campaign.

“Workers will visit every locality but they will skip houses of people from other religions. But if Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others volunteer and approach us to donate, their donations will be accepted respectfully,” a functionary of the state RSS unit reportedly said.