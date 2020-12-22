'Will be a Pleasure to Host You': AMU Vice Chancellor Requests PM Modi to Visit the Varsity in Person

The Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor extended a hearty welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the centenary celebration of the varsity. He said he had faith in the PM's 'able leadership' and guidance'. The university has submitted a proposal to establish a new institute for the professional training of women along with other projects.

For this and for the uplift of the Muslim community at the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder he asked for Modi's support, and said, "Your good wishes and support will go a long way in achieving the objectives and solving the problems the community is facing today. Your presence has ignited positivity and hope among all of us. We wish the university, country to achieve new heights of glory under your guidance and leadership."

He added AMU is of national importance and needs support to maintain its special constitutional character. "I take this opportunity of inviting you to this university physically whenever it is possible. It will be a pleasure to host you. The university is not only for giving degrees but also for inculcating tehzeeb and brotherhood," said Mansoor.

He congratulated the PM and MoE Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for the new National Education policy 2020. Mansoor remembered the philosophy of the founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan that was based on unity and brotherhood among all, "Sir Syed was a true patriot and stood for HIndu Muslim unity."

"AMU is a unique symbol of composite culture of India, which is committed to interfaith dialogue and understanding It has a Dara Shikoh center of interfaith understanding and dialogue," said the VC. In his address he emphasised that AMU is committed to socio-economic uplift of the community and is at the forefront of scientific approach. The AMU Act has sections committed to help the socially and economically deprived sections.