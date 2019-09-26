'Will be Miraculous if We Deliver Ayodhya Judgment in 4 Weeks': CJI Reitrates October 18 Deadline

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it cannot give even one extra day to the parties to complete their arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, reiterated the need to complete arguments by October 18 — the deadline set last week upon consent of both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

"If arguments cannot get over by October 18, there won't be an extra day," the Bench told lawyers from both sides, stressing the necessity of abiding by the timeline arrived at after deliberation.

Justice Gogoi also tacitly reminded all the lawyers that he is set to retire on November 17.

"Even if we complete the arguments by October 18, we will have only four weeks to write and deliver the judgment. It will be miraculous if we deliver the judgment in four weeks," commented the CJI.

The Bench then asked all the parties to indicate a timeline yet again with the October 18 deadline in mind.

The lawyers from the Muslim side requested the Bench to sit for an extra hour all five days a week. The Hindu side also assured the Bench that they will complete their submissions in reply in three-four days.

The court said it will sit for an extra hour whenever required and added the lawyers also have to assist in assuring the arguments get over by October 18.

The five-judge Bench has been hearing the Ram janmabhoomi-Babri land dispute on a day-to-day basis. Thursday is the 32nd day of arguments in the matter.

