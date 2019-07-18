Will be Model State in Power Sector, Says CM Biplab Deb as Tripura Gets Rs 1,925 Crore Aid from Asian Development Bank

Kolkata: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned Rs 1,925 crore for upgradation of power transmission and improvement of distribution system of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).

With ADB’s sanction, which is the highest ever in the state, Tripura is going to be a model state in power sector by supplying uninterrupted service.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb welcomed the move. “I would like to thank all those who helped us in getting this financial aid,” Deb said adding that the project has been divided into two parts, upgradation and modernization.

“The Rokhia power plant will be upgraded from 63 MW to 120 MW at an estimated cost of Rs 699.80 crores and the distribution system of Gumti Hydroelectric project will be modernized for life extension at an estimated cost of Rs 1225.88 crores,” the chief minister added. He said the priority of the government has been to serve the people of Tripura.

“Tripura will soon be a model state in power sector,” Deb said adding that the government is looking at power trading with neighbouring countries to ensure uninterrupted power supplies.

TSECL’s CMD Dr Murhari Sopanrao Kele gave a presentation before 94th Screening Committee of NITI Aayog after which the Department of Economic Affairs sent Tripura's project proposal to the ADB for financing.

Deputy chief minister, who holds the charge of power ministry, Jishnu Dev Verma said that the ministry is looking ahead to ensure 24X7 electricity supply and emphasis is being laid on power trading with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Kele said a report will be prepared soon with the help of funding agency and the project will be completed within three years.