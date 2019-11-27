Will Be The First to Join if Jyotiraditya Scindia Forms New Party, says MP MLA

Gwalior: Days after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia caused a flutter after removing the mention of the Congress party from his Twitter biography, a video has surfaced on social media showing one of his loyalist MLAs saying that he would be the first entrant were Scindia to form a political outfit.

The man seen in the video is Suresh Dhakad, MLA from Pohari Gwalior. News18 cannot verify the authenticity of this and it’s unclear when and where it was shot.

As a person asks Dhakad about speculation over Scindia forming a new political outfit or shunning the Congress, the MLA says he does not think ‘Srimant’ was in a mood to leave the party. ‘Srimant’ is term of address associated with Scindia in the Gwalior region.

“It’s only a dream that he would join any other party,” said Dhakad. Heaping praise on the former Union minister, the MLA says Scindia is capable of forming a new party whenever he wishes.

Dhakad adds that he would be first person to join if Scindia was to form a new party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.