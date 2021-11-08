'Will Become India's Cleanest Pilgrimage Site': PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Road Projects in Pandharpur

In a boost for pilgrimage in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two road projects- Sreesanth Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg via video conferencing on Monday.

While inaugurating the project, the Prime Minister said, “Pandharpur signifies happiness and prosperity, and with today’s foundation laying, the aspect of service has also been adjoined to it. About 225 km long national highway, which connects to Pandharpur, has also been inaugurated today.”

The construction of Sreesanth Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in five phases and the construction of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases. PM Modi appealed the people to promise him that Pandharpur will become country’s cleanest pilgrimage destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of four laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. pic.twitter.com/xWFzZin8dw— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

“Alongside the palanquin route, trees should be planted on the (adjacent) pathway wherein drinking water should be arranged. I also want people to promise me that in the future Pandharpur will be country’s cleanest pilgrimage destination,” he said.

While addressing the programme, PM Modi also lauded the role of farmers and said that society’s progress depends on the progress of farmers. “The culture of India, the ideals of India have been kept alive by the son of the earth here for centuries. A true food donor connects the society, lives the society, lives for the society. Society’s progress is in you, and society’s progress is in your progress,” he said.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis were present in-person at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Pandharpur. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the event virtually.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale will be four-laned at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively.

