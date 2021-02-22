'Will Become Medium of New Hope, Possibilities': Yogi Says Budget Represents Sentiment of 24 Crore People

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has termed the financial budget 2021-22 of the State government as an all-inclusive budget representing sentiments of 24 crore people of the State.

“The budget is a true representation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' and will become a medium to give new hope, new energy and new possibilities of development in the State during the Covid-19 period," the CM said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget in the State Assembly on Monday. The CM also congratulated the Finance Minister and his entire team for creating a new history by presenting the first-ever paperless budget and said the budget reaffirms the resolve of the government to provide tap water in every household, electricity in every house, water to every farm and work to every hand. "Not only this, efforts like connecting rural areas with banking facilities through village secretariat, common service centre, BC Sakhi in every village, employing women in community toilets will give new dimension to women empowerment and self-reliance and making villages a digital village," said Adityanath.

Referring to the importance of financial disciplines due to problems in revenue collection during the Corona period, the CM said that the budget will expedite the efforts towards all-inclusive and integrated development of various sections while realising the concept of 'Ease of Living' and 'Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh' on the ground.

The Chief Minister lauded the provision of including farmers' families and 'Bataidar' in the Kisan Accident Insurance Scheme. Similarly, he said that social security for almost one crore laborers in the unorganised sector, Mukhyamantri Saksham Suposhan Yojana for anaemic children, establishment of Sainik Schools and State Universities in each division, constructing Medical Colleges under PPP Model in unserved Districts, setting up of Law University in Prayagraj, eExtension of Jal Jeevan Mission to all districts, development of road connectivity in rural areas, new policies in the aviation sector including International Airport in Ayodhya and Kushinagar, development of destitute "Gauvansh" in collaboration with NGOs at panchayat level and proposals for establishment of tribal museum in Lucknow, were the most thoughtful schemes which promised to take the State to new heights.

The CM also referred to the enthusiasm of the youth and parents towards the newly-launched 'Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana' for the youth trying for success in the competitive examinations like Civil Services, NEET, JEE. The CM termed the proposal to provide tablets to youths under the scheme as 'very useful' and said that a large number of youth will be benefited from it.