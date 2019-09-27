Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Will Call You When Required, No Need to Come on Friday', ED Responds to Sharad Pawar

The ED received an e-mail from Sharad Pawar saying that he will visit their office to 'submit information'. The agency asked him not to, stating that he will be called when required.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Will Call You When Required, No Need to Come on Friday', ED Responds to Sharad Pawar
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.
Loading...

Mumbai: The ED has sent an email communication informing NCP chief Sharad Pawar that he is not required to depose in a money laundering case probe on Friday and he will be called when required, official sources said.

They said the agency received a communication from Pawar on Thursday that he will visit their office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai to "submit information" and share details related to the alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in a Maharashtra cooperative bank in which he has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sources said the agency replied to him stating that while his cooperation is appreciated, he is not required to come on Friday, September 27 and that he will be called as and when required. The agency, they said, while replying to Pawar followed procedure as stipulated while conducting probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Pawar on Friday said he has dropped the plan to visit the ED office. The former chief minister had said earlier said that he will, on his own, visit the ED office at 2 pm on September 27 to submit "whatever information" has been sought in connection.

The ED officials, however, had said that deciding to question any person or accused in a case is the prerogative of the "investigating officer" and such a decision is taken when there are reasons to do so.

The ED, as part of its complaint filed under the PMLA, is probing allegations that the former top executives, chairmen, MDs, directors, CEOs and managerial staff of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) and office-bearers of cooperative sugar factories (CSF) were given loans in an illegitimate manner.

The agency had filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew and former Deputy chief minister of the state Ajit Pawar and about 70 others on September 23 to probe alleged irregularities in grant of loans and other processes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram