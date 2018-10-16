GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

‘Will CBI Take Responsibility If I Die?’ Indrani Mukerjea Argues for Bail in Court

In the fresh plea, Indrani had said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain.”

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Will CBI Take Responsibility If I Die?’ Indrani Mukerjea Argues for Bail in Court
File photo of Indrani Mukherjea after her arrest.
Loading...
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Tuesday asked a special CBI court if the agency would “take responsibility if I die”.

Indrani was arguing her bail plea in Mumbai, days after a similar request was turned down.

Earlier this month, Indrani had submitted an application seeking bail on medical grounds. “I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in the circumstances of my health condition," she said.

The court had in September rejected her bail application, stating her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.

In the fresh plea, Indrani had said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain.”

The CBI had opposed her bail application, stating that she has no family member to take care of her.

Sheena Bora, 24, was killed on April 24, 2012, by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others. Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver were arrested for the alleged killing in August 2015.

Her husband at the time of the crime, media baron Peter Mukerjea, was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

According to the CBI, financial dispute was one of the main reasons for the crime.​
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...