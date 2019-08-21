Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Choose Liberty over Life, Says Chidambaram after Making Dramatic Appearance at AICC Headquarters

Facing arrest after Supreme Court refused to hear his urgent plea for bail in the INX media case, Chidambaram put up a strong defence of himself and his family members, saying none of them has been accused of any offense by the probe agencies.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
Will Choose Liberty over Life, Says Chidambaram after Making Dramatic Appearance at AICC Headquarters
Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference with party leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, wanted in a money laundering case, made a dramatic appearance at a press conference in the Congress headquarters on Wednesday evening, and asked probe agencies to "respect" the law and wait till Friday when the Supreme Court hears his bail plea.

Facing arrest after Supreme Court refused to hear his urgent plea for bail in the INX media case, Chidambaram put up a strong defence of himself and his family members, saying none of them has been accused of any offense by the probe agencies.

"I am aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law," he said rejecting allegations that he was evading investigating agencies, adding he was working with his lawyers through the last night, preparing his papers or his bail application.

"I have not been accused of any wrongdoing in the INX media case. If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I will unhesitatingly choose liberty," Chidambaram said.

"Until Friday and beyond, let's hope the lamp of liberty will shine bright and illuminate the whole country," he said, suggesting that the probe agencies should not arrest him until the apex court decides on his bail plea.

"I will respect law even if applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies," he said reading out from a written statement and flanked by several senior Congress leaders. He did not take any questions from journalists and left the venue after finishing his statement.

