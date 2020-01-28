'Will Clear Shaheen Bagh in An Hour': After Anurag Thakur, West Delhi BJP MP Seeks Votes With Fiery Speech
BJP MP Parvesh Verma was addressing a crowd at a community center in Ranhoula village which falls under the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in West Delhi.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma delivering his speech in West Delhi (CNN News18)
New Delhi: After Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday openly threatened Shaheen Bagh protesters saying that it will take the BJP only an hour to clear off the protests in the area.
"If the BJP comes to power in Delhi on February 11, we will clear Shaheen Bagh of all protest and protesters within one hour. Not a single person will be visible," he said, appealing people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.
Verma added within one month all the existing mosques built on government land will be demolished if the BJP forms government in Delhi.
He was addressing a crowd at a community center in Ranhoula village which falls under the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in West Delhi.
Protests in Shaheen Bagh erupted spontaneously in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. Mainly led by women, the protests have continued uninterrupted for more than a month now. The road blockage at Shaheen Bagh have led to a tussle between the Delhi police and the protesters, as its disrupts traffic movement between Delhi and Noida.
A delegation of protesters met with Delhi LG Anil Baijal last week to discuss a possible solutions to the issue.
