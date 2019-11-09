Will Come Together and Fulfill Our Role For Creation of Ram Mandir, Says Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed site in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties.

“Sangh doesn’t initiate any andolan, we are involved in manushya nirmad and will continue to do so. At the time when Sangh joined this case, I was not the sarsaghchalak, in future we will focus on what we have been doing and that is character building,” he told to a question posed about Kashi and Mathura by CNN News 18 at a press conference in Keshav Kunj New Delhi.

He further said, “Everyone is the citizen of the country, there is no need for calling one a Hindu and another a Muslim nagrik. There is no difference.”

Bhagwat stressed that the government should work towards resolving any issue related to the Kashi and Mathura matter.

“We welcome the SC verdict, I have always maintained this since my Vijayadashami speech that we are going to stand by the SC. Jhagda aur vivaad (controversies) should end now, we have no problem if there are two faith worshipping but the samaj reacts violently. This has to end.” he said.

In a reaction elsewhere, Bhagwat had said, "We will all come together and fulfil our role for the creation of the Ram Temple."

The SC verdict paves the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get five acres of land at an alternative site.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi unanimously decided that the disputed land must be given to Hindus and ordered the central government to form a trust for the construction of a temple, bringing to a close the longest-drawn controversy in the country’s history that has become one of the most defining aspects of its polity.

