CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#ShivSena#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Will Consider Kerala Govt Proposal for World Peace Conference: Nobel Peace Centre
1-MIN READ

Will Consider Kerala Govt Proposal for World Peace Conference: Nobel Peace Centre

PTI

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 21:35 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on a Europe tour with some of his cabinet colleagues. (Photo: Twitter/@pinarayivijayan)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on a Europe tour with some of his cabinet colleagues. (Photo: Twitter/@pinarayivijayan)

Vijayan expressed interest in organising such a conference in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Centre. The Kerala government in its previous budget had announced that a World Peace Conference would be organized

Norway-based Nobel Peace Center, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday said it will seriously consider the Kerala government’s proposal for convening a World Peace Conference.

In a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a Europe tour with some of his cabinet colleagues, Nobel Peace Center Executive Director Kjersti Flgstad said the state government’s proposal for such a conference would be given serious thought, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

The statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Vijayan, in the meeting, expressed interest in organising such a conference in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Centre. The Kerala government in its previous budget had announced that a World Peace Conference would be organized.

In the meeting, Flgstad said it was gratifying to see such a proposal from a state government and once the same is received through official channels, discussions would be held on it, the statement quoted him as saying.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

first published:October 05, 2022, 21:35 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 21:35 IST