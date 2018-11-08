English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Contest at Least 90 Seats in Telangana, Says Congress After Seat-sharing Deal
The AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs R C Khuntia said, “Seat-sharing has been finalised. It will be announced after its approval by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.”
TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during their meeting in Delhi last week.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Seat-sharing deal among partners of the Congress-led grand alliance for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana has been finalised, a key AICC functionary said Thursday.
The AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs, R C Khuntia, told PTI, “Seat-sharing has been finalised. It will be announced after its approval by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.”
This ends weeks of negotiations that the Congress had with its electoral partners--the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).
Khuntia did not say how many seats the Congress would contest in the polls for the 119-member Assembly but party sources indicated that it would not be less than 90.
A TDP leader claimed that his party may get 14 to 18 seats.
The founder-President of TJS, Prof M Kodandaram said the Congress has offered his party eight to ten seats, whereas he is seeking a minimum of 12 but expressed hope that the issue would be settled. "Some adjustment has to happen but we are more worried about the delay (in finalising the seat-sharing formula). Delay is the major issue," he told PTI.
The CPI has been offered three seats. "We are going to discuss the offer tomorrow at our state executive meeting and decide about it," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said.
In addition, the party has been offered two MLC seats.
He termed the offer "comparatively good in the present circumstances", but said the feeling among the party cadre is that it should have got two more Assembly seats.
The TRS and the BJP are going it alone in the poll, the notification for which would be issued on November 12.
The AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs, R C Khuntia, told PTI, “Seat-sharing has been finalised. It will be announced after its approval by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.”
This ends weeks of negotiations that the Congress had with its electoral partners--the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).
Khuntia did not say how many seats the Congress would contest in the polls for the 119-member Assembly but party sources indicated that it would not be less than 90.
A TDP leader claimed that his party may get 14 to 18 seats.
The founder-President of TJS, Prof M Kodandaram said the Congress has offered his party eight to ten seats, whereas he is seeking a minimum of 12 but expressed hope that the issue would be settled. "Some adjustment has to happen but we are more worried about the delay (in finalising the seat-sharing formula). Delay is the major issue," he told PTI.
The CPI has been offered three seats. "We are going to discuss the offer tomorrow at our state executive meeting and decide about it," CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said.
In addition, the party has been offered two MLC seats.
He termed the offer "comparatively good in the present circumstances", but said the feeling among the party cadre is that it should have got two more Assembly seats.
The TRS and the BJP are going it alone in the poll, the notification for which would be issued on November 12.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...