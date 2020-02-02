Bengaluru: About 60 students of a school in Bidar that was booked for sedition after it staged a play against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were questioned for the third time on Saturday.

"These students are from classes four to seven. Not all of them were part of the play or watched the play. They were showed a video of the play and asked questions, also details about parents and whether they were present too," said Tauseef Madikeri, CEO of the school.

He said like on the previous occasion, police had ‘members of child rights panel’ in the team, as opposed to the first round of questioning.

Controversy erupted days after the management of the school was slapped with sedition charges after its students performed a drama against the CAA and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 21.

Shaheen Education Institute was booked under sections 124A (sedition), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity), 153A (promoting communal hatred) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, while the FIR named the head of the school and its management as accused.

The play allegedly showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light. On Thursday, the headmistress and the mother of a student were arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwara Heera, who is investigating the case, said the probe would continue until evidence is found.

"Any investigating officer would continue investigating until evidence is found. We followed due procedure. We had members of the Child Welfare Committee at all times," said Heera.

