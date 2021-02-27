'Will Continue Protesting for Rights of Farmers': Out on Bail, Nodeep Kaur Resolves to Rejoin Stir

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from prison after a long wait of 45 days, said she woulc continue her peaceful protest for the rights of labourers, farmers and women. Kaur also insisted that she had been wrongly implicated for allegedly leading a violent protest by factory workers and demanding money from a company in Sonipat.

The activist was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday in an attempt to murder case. Speaking to reporters, the 23-year-old expressed her resolve to rejoin the farmer’s protest at the Singhu border, attributing her release to the people she had been fighting for. She went on to say that had she been in the wrong, she would not receive worldwide support from the people, the Indian Express reported.

Kaur, a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, had earlier claimed in her bail plea that they had mobilised people for a protest at Kundli in the Sonipat district against the Centre’s new farm laws. The plea alleged that the mobilisation of local labourers in support of farmers annoyed the administration and a plan was devised to stifle the protest.

The activist had also alleged that she was brutally assaulted inside the police station and that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, her medical report submitted in the court by the Haryana Police on Friday mentioned that she had suffered ‘simple injuries’ caused by a ‘blunt’ weapon.

Contrary to Kaur’s claims, the Haryana police contended that the protest that she led had turned violent and many police officials were attacked and injured in the process. There was also an attempt to snatch weapons from the police, they alleged.

Kaur’s arrest and alleged abuse at the hands of the police had stirred a huge controversy across the country and also captured international attention. In December last year too, Kaur was booked in another case of rioting and extortion, in which she was granted bail.