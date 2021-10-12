Will Convert Dawood Ibrahim's Childhood Home Into Sanatan School, Says Lawyer Who Bought It

The ancestral home of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra will soon be converted into a Sanatan school.

The property, where Ibrahim spent his childhood, was purchased by lawyer Ajay Srivastav when it was auctioned under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) for Rs 11,20,000.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Srivastav said he had decided to convert the bungalow into a Sanatan school since Dawood Ibrahim “has been promoting Madrasas” in Pakistan, where he enjoys safe haven.

Srivastav had last year successfully bid for two other properties previously owned by the gangster.

Dawood Ibrahim reportedly lived in the house during the 1980s. One of his four sisters used to live in the property but the family is said to have shifted after she drowned in a nearby stream. Dawood’s family reportedly stopped coming to the house after his father Ibrahim Kaskar got a job in the Mumbai Police.

Dawood Ibrahim, who heads a vast and multifaceted illegal business, had emerged as India’s most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bombings. In 2003, the US declared Ibrahim as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. Pakistan for the first time acknowledged his presence on its soil last year when it imposed sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including the underworld don wanted by India.

India has repeatedly asked the Government of Pakistan to hand over Ibrahim to India so that he can be prosecuted for the crimes committed by him. It is reported that Ibrahim is based in the southern port city of Karachi.

