Will Discuss 26/11 Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's Extradition with Centre: Maha Home Minister

Rana had been declared a fugitive by India.

Rana had been declared a fugitive by India.

Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was rearrested in Los Angeles 10 days ago.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
The Maharashtra government will discuss with the Centre the extradition process of Tahawwur Rana, recently rearrested in the US for his alleged

involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

Rana had been declared a fugitive by India. Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley had told investigators that he had acted as an agent of Rana during the 26/11 attacks, Deshmukh said.

"We will discuss Rana's extradition process with senior police officials in Maharashtra and at the Central- level," he said.

Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was rearrested in Los Angeles 10 days ago.

A special court here had issued arrest warrant against Rana on August 28, 2018.

