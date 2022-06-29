‘Will Do Something Exemplary & Send Video’: Udaipur Accused Told Pak Friends, Were to Visit Ajmer Sharif | EXCLUSIVE

After killing tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over his alleged support for the insult of the Prophet, the two accused — Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Ghosh Mohammad — were planning to go to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, but were arrested in Bhim, Rajsamand, intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

Mohammad had joined Pakistan-based extremist religious group Dawat-e-Islami through Riyasat Hussain and Abdul Razak of Udaipur and had visited Karachi in Pakistan by the end of 2013, along with 30 others from India, sources said.

He was accompanied by two others from Udaipur — Wasim Akthari and Akthar Raza — and returned on February 1, 2014 after 45 days.

Mohammad had also visited Saudi Arabia twice in 2013 and 2019 and Nepal in 2017-18, sources said.

Mohammad revealed that Dawat -e-Islami is also connected with Pakistan’s extremist political party Tehriq-e-Labbaik.

He was also in constant touch with Salman Bhai and Abbu Ibrahim in Karachi, both of whom are associated with Dawat-e-Islami.

#BREAKING When was the first threat made to Kanhaiya Lal? Why did the police ignore his SOS? Why Kanhaiya was arrested instead of the butcherers?@_anshuls with more details. Join the broadcast with @ridhimb #Udaipur pic.twitter.com/m71amAIJil — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 29, 2022

‘SHOW STRONG REACTION’

After former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks against the Prophet, Salman Bhai and Abbu Ibrahim told Mohammad that they had protested in Pakistan and that he, too, should show “a strong reaction” in India.

On June 20, Akhtari and Mohammad had a meeting at Anjuman, Mukherjee chowk in Udaipur with Mujib Siddique (Anjuman Sadar), Julkan Sadar (Maulana), Ashwaq (lawyer) and Manud (lawyer), where the duo volunteered to kill the tailor.

Riyaz surveyed his shop four-five times.

ALSO READ | Arrest, Cops’ Deaf Ear to Life Threats & ‘Compromise’ Offer: How Lapses Led to Brutal Udaipur Murder

Mohammad then contacted Salman Bhai and Abbu Ibrahim and told them he will do “something exemplary” and send a video to them, said sources.

THE FUNERAL

The body of Kanhaiya Lal was handed over to family members after postmortem on Wednesday, officials said. Lal’s funeral procession started from his house at sector 14 amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals.

ALSO READ | A Social Media Post, Threats Thereafter & Then a Murder: Timeline of Udaipur Tailor’s Beheading

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew has been clamped in seven police station areas of the city. A day after the murder, heavy deployment of police has been made in the city.

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a high-level meeting with state minister for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, DGP, DG Intelligence and other senior officers, official sources said.

With Agency Inputs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.