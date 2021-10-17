'Will Do Something That Will Make You Proud of Me': Aryan Khan to NCB's Wankhede After Counselling

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, underwent counselling while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said. During his session, the actor’s son promised Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB’s Mumbai unit, that he would do good work and make him proud one day.

Aryan Khan said after his release, he will work for the “social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons," said the agency official. He said “I will do something that will make you proud of me", the official added.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following an alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. A rave party was allegedly taking place on the ship and Aryan Khan was on board. No drugs were found on him, as per an NCB official.

On October 7, Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The next day, he was shifted from NCB custody to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

NCB sleuths said they seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid.

After the arrest, Aryan along with seven other accused including two women arrested by the NCB underwent a counseling session. They were counselled by NGO workers and NCB officials, including Sameer Wankhede.

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases would pass the order on Aryan’s bail plea on October 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

