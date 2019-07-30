‘Will Ensure Business Remains Consistent’: CCD Board of Directors as Owner Remains Untraced
Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening and left behind a letter addressed to his employees where he blamed one of his private equity partners for “creating pressure” to buy back stocks.
VG Siddhartha, chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Bengaluru: The board of directors of the coffee chain Café Coffee Day have expressed shock over the disappearance of VG Siddhartha, the chairman and the managing director of the group.
In an emergency meeting held later in the evening on Tuesday, the board said the group will ensure the business is continued ‘consistent with past behaviour’.
“In the interim, the Board is evaluating and assessing the situation, formulating appropriate steps to ensure business operations are unaffected, and has resolved to co-operate with authorities,” the board said after the meeting.
Siddhartha, owner of South Asia's single largest coffee estate, has been missing since Monday evening. He had reportedly got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore. However, he did not return even after an hour. His driver panicked and started looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.
Siddhartha left behind a letter addressed to his employees and blamed one of his private equity partners for “creating pressure” to buy back stocks.
The board said that it has reviewed the letter and said it has shared the copy of it with the relevant authorities.
“In this hour of need we are counting on the support and strength of all our stakeholders including employees, customers, lenders, contractual counterparties, media, and well-wishers and request all to keep their morale high,” the board said after the meeting.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It’s Crude, Allow People to Live Their Life, Says Anushka Sharma Dismissing Pregnancy Rumours
- Twitter Tears Apart Govinda's Claim of Suggesting Title for Avatar with Funny Memes
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- After Amir Retirement, PCB Makes Domestic Cricket Mandatory for Stars