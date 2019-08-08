Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eid Celebrations Will Not be Affected in J&K, Situation to Normalise, Assures PM Modi

The Centre may give some relaxation to people in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions have been imposed, on Eid. However, it was immediately not clear whether the relaxation will be given fully or partially.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
Eid Celebrations Will Not be Affected in J&K, Situation to Normalise, Assures PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Eid-ul-Zuha festivities on August 12 will not be affected by the ongoing security lockdown in J&K, which lost both special status and statehood this week.

“People will not face any difficulty in celebrating Eid. Slowly, things will get back to normal,” Modi said in his first address to the nation after the bifurcation of J&K.

The Centre may give some relaxation to people in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions have been imposed, on Eid. However, it was immediately not clear whether the relaxation will be given fully or partially.

The restrictions were imposed before the government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate the state into union territories.

The government is trying to work out plans for some relaxation in the restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley so that people can take part in Eid-ul-Zuha, news agency PTI had quoted an official as saying.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has also issued directions to officials to facilitate return of students to their states who wish to go to their homes for Eid. He has also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for J&K students who are studying in other states and are unable to come to their homes on the occasion.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

