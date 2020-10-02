Will Ensure Exemplary Punishment for Accused, Says UP CM as Outrage Over Hathras Rape-Murder Mounts

Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government is committed to the safety of women and will ensure the strictest punishment is meted out to the four accused.

Issuing a warning to those who wish to harm the "honour" of women, Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said his government will ensure exemplary punishment and act as a deterrent in the future.

"Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self respect of women in UP is inevitable," he said, adding such people will get exemplary punishment that would be remembered by future generations.

"They will get such a punishment that it will set an example. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters," he said, adding that "this is our resolve and promise."

Amid the widespread outrage over the gang-rape and murder and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of lawyers in the state have joined the demand for imposition of President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh. The lawyers also demanded the dismissal of the Adityanath government.