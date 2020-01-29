Will Ensure No One in Maharashtra is Troubled over CAA, Says Minister

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will ensure no resident of Maharashtra is troubled or loses citizenship due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here, Deshmukh said "restlessness and confusion" is being witnessed across the country with regard to the CAA, which was cleared by Parliament last month.

The NCP minister said to have received memorandums from several organisations representing Muslims, tribals, nomadic tribes, Dalits, Pardhi, Wadar, Gosavi and other communities expressing concern over the CAA.

"These communities have clearly expressed concern over their existence in the context of the CAA. We assure people of all the castes and religions that no citizen will have to lose citizenship (due to CAA)," an official statement quoted Deshmukh as saying.

The controversial law, which has triggered massive protests across the country, promises Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution. A clutch of non-BJP ruled states have passed resolution in their respective assemblies against the new citizenship law.

