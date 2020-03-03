Will Ensure No Repeat of Delhi Violence in Mumbai, Maintaining Harmony a Priority: Police Commissioner

Mumbai: Newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday said maintaining communal harmony in the city was the priority of the police, and no Delhi-like violence will be allowed to happen here.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, took over as the top police officer of the city three days ago. "The police are engaging with people to keep the city incident-free and ensure there is no repeat of Delhi violence," he told PTI.

At least 42 persons died in communal violence that flared up in the national capital last week. Mumbai was convulsed by terrible communal riots in 1992-93 in the aftermath of the demolition of Babri Masjid.

The city has witnessed some huge anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests since December, but they have been remarkably peaceful.

"The entire police machinery is ready to tackle any untoward situation. We are also monitoring social media activities," Singh said, adding that stern action will be taken against anti-social elements.

"Agitating in a legal and constitutional way is the democratic right of people. We don't have any problem with that, but we will take action against those who violate the law," he said, appealing people to help police to maintain law and order in the country's financial capital.

The city police have done a very good job of maintaining communal harmony so far and it will be carried on, Singh said.

Referring to the recent agitations in the city (against the CAA), the commissioner said people should take necessary permissions and follow the law while staging



protests.

Mumbai Police is a "professional and effective police force and we have a very good team," he said, adding that ensuring safety of women, children and senior citizens was the city police's priority.

"I will be happy to become a people's police commissioner," Singh said.

Talking about the challenge of terrorism, he said it originates from "the neighboring country", and the police will ensure excellent co-ordination with all the security agencies to tackle this threat.