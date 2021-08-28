Will Fight for Development of Dalits Till Last Drop of My Blood, Says Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday vowed to fight for the comprehensive development of Dalits till the last drop of his blood.

He said he would fight for the success of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ like he fought for statehood to Telangana and was ready to sacrifice his life.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, urged the Telangana society to come forward for the economic and social development of the Dalits, eradicating the discrimination against them.

He was speaking at a meeting to review implementation of ‘Dalit Bandhu’, which has been launched on pilot basis in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district.

Under ‘Dalit Bandhu’, a brainchild of the Chief Minister, every beneficiary Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh as grant and they will be free to chose their profession, self-employment or businesses for utilising the funds.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that no one knows who started the discrimination against Dalits but it is a very heinous act.

He reiterated that with strong will and commitment anything can be achieved. He recalled that with a strong will and commitment, the Telangana state was achieved and with the same will, Telangana is being developed with determination. With the same determination, comprehensive development of Dalits would also be achieved, the CM added.

KCR observed that the conditions of Dalits all over the country are pathetic. “If one observes the condition of Dalits in north India, everyone who has humanity… their heart melts. At least now the economic and social discrimination against the Dalits should go in the country. We need government that dedicate themselves for the development of Dalits," he said and reiterated that he wants to make Dalit Bandhu a torchbearer for the entire country.

He said that the Telangana government was giving an opportunity to Dalits which they were lacking. “This is not a scheme taken up to garner votes. There is no hurry. The scheme will continue till every Dalit family is developed. Comprehensive Family survey pointed out that there are 17 lakh Dalit families, in the state. There are about 75 lakh Dalit population in the state. In other words, there are 18 per cent Dalits among the state’s population."

He hoped that the way financial help given to farmers under Rythu bandhu transformed the agriculture sector, Dalit Bandhu too will change the lives of Dalits for better.

Stating that several lakh crore were spent to revive the irrigation and farm sectors, KCR said in the same manner, Rs 1.75 lakh crore will be spent on Dalit Bandhu in a phased manner. Every year, Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 crore would be spent on 2 to 3 lakh Dalit families.

The CM directed the officials to prepare a pamphlet on programmes being implemented under the Dalit Bandhu and explain the salient features, and opportunities to the beneficiaries. He also made it clear to the officials that beneficiaries themselves should select their work.

He promised that reservations would be provided for Dalits for issuing licenses to start fertiliser, medicine, and wine shops. Opportunities would also be given to Dalits in supplying materials to hostels, hospitals and electricity agencies. Reservation in the contract sector will also be examined.

Claiming that Rs 2.20 lakh crore investment in the industries sector in the state created 15 lakh employment opportunities, he said investment to the tune of 1.75 lakh crore on Dalits will create employment for lakhs of Dalits.

He announced that Dalit Bandhu committees would be formed at village, mandal, Assembly segment, and district and state levels. Through Dalit Security Fund a supportive structure is created to help the Dalit families in case of any eventuality.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here