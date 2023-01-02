‘Will Fight Terrorism Even If We Die’: J&K BJP Leaders Up in Arms Over Rajouri Attack, Warn Pakistan

BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have pledged that the government will give a befitting reply to the terrorists involved in the dastardly attacks on civilians in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village in which a child has died after a suspected bomb explosion on Monday.

Five civilians were killed and six injured after two terrorists, wearing masks, entered houses in Upper Dangri and shot several people there on Sunday, according to local residents.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina has condemned the attack, and called it “heart-breaking” as he spoke to News18 from the site of explosion, “standing amid corpses”.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in charge, said terrorists who have attacked the civilians will be neutralised. “Civilians have been killed mercilessly because PM Modi has brought peace and development to the region. The new chapter of making region ‘Tourism Capital’ from ‘Terrorism Capital’ has rattled the enemy (Pakistan),” said Chugh.

He warned that those who have killed Indians will meet the same fate as the terrorists who had earlier attacked the country. “ISI and Pakistan may conspire but India will not tolerate it. Their attempts to thwart the process of development will be thwarted. We have reduced terrorism, the number of terrorists and their age. This is the first time that more than 150 foreign terrorists have been killed within a year."

Echoing Chugh’s sentiments, Raina also said terrorists will be punished for the sins they have committed against India. “Pakistan wants that the borders should be unstable and we will fight terrorism even if we die in the process.”

