Will File Contempt Plea in Allahabad HC if Dr Kafeel Khan is Not Released from Jail, Say Family Members

The family members of Dr Kafeel Khan have said they will file a contempt plea in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday if he was not released as per its orders. The court had ordered the release of the Gorakhpur doctor and quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The doctor was arrested in January for an alleged provocative speech during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University.

Khan has been lodged in the Mathura jail for almost seven-and-a-half months on charges of making inflammatory speeches in Aligarh against the amended citizenship law (CAA) last year. After the order, his family reached the jail for his release but the authorities refused to release him, citing non-receipt of the order.

Mathura jail Senior Superintendent Shailendra Kumar Maitreya said he is yet to receive the court orders.

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said the orders of the court will be followed. "Since, the NSA was imposed on Kafeel by the Aligarh district magistrate, he should be contacted," Mishra said.

Khan's advocate, Irfan Ghazi, alleged Mishra is not giving him time on the pretext of attending a meeting or other, despite hours of efforts made by him.

Despite repeated efforts, Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh could not be contacted for comments.

Khan’s brother Adeel claimed the Mathura jail administration told them they will go by the order of the district magistrate and until the DM says, he will not be released.

Also Watch Allahabad High Court Drops NSA Charges Against Dr Kafeel Khan, Orders Immediate Release

Adeel claimed after the High Court's order, an email informing them about the release of Khan was sent to the Mathura jail administration and the DMs of Mathura and Aligarh, but the authorities are “making an excuse” of not getting the order.

If Khan is not released from the jail, then we will file a contempt appeal in the High Court on Wednesday, he said.