'Will Fire Missiles at India, Nations Supporting it': Pakistan Minister's Provocation on Kashmir Issue

Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that if tensions with India rise on Kashmir, Pakistan will be compelled to go to war.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
'Will Fire Missiles at India, Nations Supporting it': Pakistan Minister's Provocation on Kashmir Issue
File photo of Ali Amin Gandapur.

New Delhi: A Pakistan minister struck controversy on Tuesday when he said that missiles will be fired at any country that had extending its support to India on the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"If tensions with India rise on Kashmir, Pakistan will be compelled to go to war. Those countries backing India and not Pakistan (over Kashmir) will be considered our enemy and a missile will be fired at India and those nations supporting it," news outlet ANI quoted the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur as saying during an an event on Tuesday.

Videos of his speech started making rounds of social media after it was shared by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat.

Tensions have remained high between India and Pakistan ever since the abrogation of Article 370. Pakistan PM Imran Khan had even raised the issue at length during his maiden address at the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he had said.

He had further added, "My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst."

This new provocation from Ali Amin Gandapur comes even as 23 European parliamentarians visited Srinagar to take a stock of the ground situation. Among them was Spanish parliamentarian Hermann Tertsch who said that the delegation members were "very conscious" that "some people were being kept away" from them.

