News » India » 'Will Force Rahul Gandhi to Become Congress Chief,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge
'Will Force Rahul Gandhi to Become Congress Chief,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Last Updated: August 27, 2022, 11:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The elections to elect the Congress President is due with reports suggesting that Rahul Gandhi does not want to take up the key post. (File PTI Image)

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said anyone aspiring to lead the party should be known throughout the country and enjoy support from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and West Bengal to Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi would be pursued to return as Congress President as there is none in the party other than him who has a pan-India appeal, veteran leader M Mallikarjun Kharge has said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said anyone aspiring to lead the party should be known throughout the country and enjoy support from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and West Bengal to Gujarat. “He should be well-recognised, accepted man to the entire Congress party”, Kharge told .

first published:August 27, 2022, 11:00 IST
last updated:August 27, 2022, 11:00 IST