As Bengal sees a surge in Covid-19, it has still not been confirmed if the Ganga Sagar Mela will take place this year. Ganga Sagar Mela is set to start from January 8 and will continue up to January 16. The holy dip will take place on January 14 and and around 30 lakh people are supposed to gather there. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Ganga Sagar during the last week of December and went over the preparedness. However, Covid-19 cases jumped after that in an exponential rate.

A medical practitioner has already filed a case in Calcutta High Court to disallow the Ganga Sagar Mela. Hearing of this case will take place on January 5.

Sources say that until now government is monitoring the situation and is about to take final call on this. Speaking to News18, Dr Kunal Sarkar said, “Ganga Sagar mela will lead to further surge and that might be slaughter .Government should not go ahead with that."

Last year the Kumbh Mela too raised questions amidst increasing Covid-19 cases, and the government will face criticism and numbers will explode again if it goes ahead with Mela as per schedule, says health experts.

Speaking to News18 BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh said “ Gangasagar mela will be risky , municipal election which is scheduled on 22 is also risky , Government should sit with experts and take a call on this . Huge number of people will go there .”

Covid numbers are jumping everyday and positivity rate is now reaching 20% .

MP Saugata Roy said, “At this stage it is very difficult to comment. Still one week is left and Government will take decision considering everything.”

