Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Will Give Indians Reaching UK Same Preference We Give to EU Nationals': Priti Patel on Post-Brexit Plans

Priti Patel, an ardent Brexiteer who was among the most vocal critics of Theresa May's Brexit strategy, took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary in July in the newly-unveiled Boris Johnson Cabinet.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Will Give Indians Reaching UK Same Preference We Give to EU Nationals': Priti Patel on Post-Brexit Plans
Indian-origin Brexiteer MP Priti Patel. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel, who hit the UK general election campaign trail last month, on Sunday promised stronger ties between India and UK once the Brexit deal is finalised.

“So much will change after we get Brexit done,” Patel told CNN-News in an exclusive interview, adding: “Once we get Brexit done we will be able to give Indians coming to the UK the same preference that we give to the EU nationals

Patel said she’s looking forward to “buildng a living bridge with India and strengthen ties” between the two countries.

“As the British Home Secratory, I will be able to do a lot on immigration when it comes to supporting the brightest and the best coming from India. We have already brought in a change in the post-study visa norms. We will also be working to bring over people who want to work in our country and support our economy. This is what we are aiming to do when we get Brexit done. We are trying to end the discrimination that currently exists when it comes to immigration.”

Patel, an ardent Brexiteer who was among the most vocal critics of Theresa May's Brexit strategy, took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary in July in the newly-unveiled Boris Johnson Cabinet.

Patel had been a prominent member of the Back Boris campaign for the Conservative Party leadership and was widely tipped for the plum post in his frontline team.

The Gujarati-origin politician, who is a prominent guest at all major Indian diaspora events in the UK, is seen as an avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK.

As a member of the UK Parliament's influential Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), she was part of the team that recently released its damning report warning that the UK was falling behind in the race to engage with India at the end of a lengthy Global Britain and India parliamentary inquiry.

"Our report calls for the government to look again at the relationship between the UK and India," Patel said, in reference to the Building Bridges: Reawakening UK-India ties' report released last month to mark the first-ever India Day in the UK Parliament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram