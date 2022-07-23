Police Sub-Inspector, Hareshbhai L Jabaliya, has adopted 100 children from government schools in Dhari’s Dayada village in Saurashtra and has constituted a team to take care of these children.

Apart from doing his duty as a police officer, Hareshbhai, is also very active in social service in the last four years. To encourage others to take up such services, he also shares posts related to this on Instagram. Today, he has more than one lakh followers on Instagram.

Talking about the adoption, the sub-inspector was quoted by News Online Live saying that the principal of the school was very impressed with the idea.

“Daida village near Dhari of Amreli has a population of approximately 1000 people. I visited a government school in that village. At that time, I told the school principal Bhati Saheb that I want to take the responsibility of these children’s education. Hearing this, the Acharya immediately said , Your idea is very good. We will give you all support for this. Thus, in this way I adopted 100 students of 1st to 8th standard of government school and now I am taking charge of their education,” Jabaliya was quoted by News Online Live

Hareshbhai, who is originally from Balodar village in Junagarh, is presently posted as PSI under Surat’s Sarthana Police Station. The sub-inspector, with his works, has shown that he has great love for children’s education. He has volunteered to bear the cost of education of these children till they wish to study. Apart from this, he has also constituted an award to encourage competitiveness among children. This award is given to them every month.

H. L. Jabaliya was quoted by News Online Live as saying that many people are supporting him financially in this cause. “Right now I will give more than 10 percent of my salary . As other friends came to know through my social media, they are also participating in this work. Many of my friends received calls that we will support you in this work in all kinds of ways,” the PSI was quoted by News Online Live.

For all this, different teams of around 35 youths have come forward to aid the PSI in his noble efforts. These youths volunteered to join his noble social efforts after he posted about his activities on Instagram.

Despite being so much busy with his work as a police officer, his interest in social works deserves to be praised and people are acknowledging it.

(Story by Kirtesh Patel)

