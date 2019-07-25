'...Will Have to Take Back Bodies': Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan on 20th Kargil Diwas
Earlier this month, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Pakistan's misadventure will be repelled with a punitive response.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.
New Delhi: In another warning to the country's neighbours, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said Pakistan would have to "take back bodies" if it dares to infiltrate.
Alerting Pakistan to not "attempt any misadventure", Rawat said, "Infiltration has come down because of our troops sitting alert at the border. Pakistan knows that if it'll infiltrate, all they will have to do is come back and take mortal remains."
Rawat also dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement refusing to take the blame for the Pulwama attack, saying: "We are aware of the truth. So we don't have to get carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us and our establishment." He added, "Our intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all I would like to say."
This is not the first such warning that the Army chief has issued to the neighbouring country. Earlier this month, he had said that Pakistan's "misadventure" will be "repelled with a punitive response".
"Pakistan army time and again resorts to misadventure either through flawed proxy wars and state-sponsored terror or intrusions. Indian Army stands resolute to defend our territory. Let there be no doubt that any misadventure will be repelled with a punitive response," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event.been no intrusions. Everything is normal," he said.
