CMs Laud PM Modi's 'Vaccine for All' Move, Say Will Battle Third Covid Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

After PM Modi’s announcement, various political leaders, including from the Opposition, and experts, welcomed the move.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said: “I welcome PM Modi’s statement indicating that Union Government will procure 75% of the vaccines produced in the country and provide them to the states free of cost."

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for providing free vaccines to all the countrymen and for extending PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people till Diwali. Our motto is that every person should get food and everyone should be vaccinated," said Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said he was thankful to PM Modi for “acceding to our request for central procurement & distribution of vaccine for all age groups".

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the decision of free vaccine to States, as it would prevent an additional burden on the States. “Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID-19," he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the move, saying free vaccines and a centralized vaccination drive for all those above the age of 18, was a great relief for the public. “I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision," he said.

“Prime Minister’s declaration that COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the moves of free vaccines and extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali would be helpful in battling COVID-19.

Karnataka Deputy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan said the PM has ensured that states will get vaccines and youngsters will get vaccinated at a fast pace. “There’s now no point in floating global tenders for procurement of vaccines as our requirements to be met by the Government of India," he said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November.

Indian Medical Association President Dr JA Jayalal also thanked the Prime Minister. “We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister," he said.

