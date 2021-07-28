'Will Help Save Lives': US Announces Additional 25 Million Dollars for India's Vaccine Drive

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced an additional $25 million in US government funding to bolster India’s vaccine programme. Blinken told a press conference following delegation-level talks between the two sides that the financing will help save lives by bolstering vaccine supply networks across India, since the country has yet to reach a double-digit mark in the percentage of completely immunised individuals.

“This funding will contribute to saving a life by strengthening vaccine supply chain logistics, addressing misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and helping to train more health care workers," he said.

Today, I'm proud to announce an additional $25 million from the U.S. government, through @USAID, to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination program. The United States’ support will help save lives by strengthening vaccine supply chains across India. pic.twitter.com/In45qnrgID— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 28, 2021

External affairs minister S Jaishankar hailed Biden’s administration for keeping the raw materials supply chain open for vaccine manufacture in India during the press conference, and thanked the US for its “exceptional" help during the second Covid outbreak.

The latest support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) comes on top of the US government’s announcement of more than $200 million in Covid-19 assistance. Blinken emphasised that the two governments are committed to putting an end to the Covid-19 pandemic in India and the US.

Vaccination efforts in India and countries around the world over the coming months are critical to stopping the threat of new COVID-19 variants. The United States’ support will boost India’s vaccination efforts and help save lives, the US said in a press release.

