Will House Helps Work During Lockdown-like Curbs? Mumbai's Biggest Concern, BMC's Detailed Answer

Availability of house helps has been the major cause of concern for Mumbai residents since the lockdown-like curfew was announced on Tuesday evening, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who received several calls asking the same question. Bringing relief to such people, he gave a thumbs up to employees going to work at residences. He further said that detailed guidelines on this would be issued on Wednesday.

“Will my house help come, is the question many Mumbaikars have asked from the time the janata curfew was declared. I have received several calls for this. BMC will issue detailed guidelines on this tomorrow,” Chahal said.

According to a 2016 study titled ‘Female Migrants in India’, women in Delhi and Mumbai aged 18 years or more, had migrated and currently working in either of the two cities. The study stated that 54.9 per cent of female migrants worked as domestic workers in households.

Amid speculations of a lockdown in the financial capital, the passenger rush on outstation trains in the city had increased since the last weekend. However, Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state via social media on Tuesday evening, said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect at 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

He refrained from terming the new curbs, announced on a day when Maharashtra recorded 60,212 fresh coronavirus cases and 281 fatalities, as a lockdown. Seeking to minimise the adverse impact of the curbs on a large population, the CM announced a sort of relief package. The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person, Thackeray said.

