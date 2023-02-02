The Madhya Pradesh government will keep in mind initiatives like PM Awas Yojana and other schemes mentioned in the Union Budget while preparing the state’s budget, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

“Now we have comprehensive guidelines (of Union Budget) with us. While drafting the state budget, the schemes (of the Union Budget) will be taken into consideration,” he said when asked if the state budget would be on the lines of the one presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced an increase in the Budget outlay for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, allocating around Rs 79,000 crore for the flagship housing scheme.

The Budget Session of the MP assembly will be held from February 27 to March 27. The state is expected to go to polls by the year-end.

Hailing the Centre’s budget, he said it has come as a big relief to the people and is based on a strong pillar apart from being futuristic.

“People from all walks of life have welcomed the budget,” the chief minister said.

Chouhan, however, ducked questions on ex-CM and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti’s protest demanding regulation of liquor sales in the state.

Madhya Pradesh government is expected to bring out a new excise policy shortly. During a Republic Day function on January 26, Chouhan had said that the new excise policy would discourage drinking. On MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and other leaders’ allegation that the state government has not kept its promises, the CM said that the Congress was beset with differences and its leaders are trying to be in news by making “wild accusations”.

