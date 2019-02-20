Will Kill Non-local Labourers if Anything Happens to Kashmiris Living outside, Warns Hizbul

Following the deadly attack on CRPF on February 14 in Pulwama by Jaishe-Mohammad and subsequent protests in country and anger against Kashmiris, Hizbul Mujahideen’s (HM) operational commander has threatened killing of 'non-local labourers' if any Kashmiri is harmed.A number of Kashmiri people have been reportedly thrashed, students have been thrown out of their rented accommodations and hostels in different parts of the country. In Jammu, a number of vehicles were burned and vandalized.“If something happens to any Kashmiri, remember, those people who come here to work as laborers won’t be let go alive,” Riyaz Naikoo said in 17-minute-long purported audio, released on Tuesday.Naikoo, in the audio, said that Pulwama like attacks happen due to 'the atrocities of forces in Kashmir'. The suicide bomber who carried this attack was a 21-year-old C-category militant, hailing from Pulwama district.“Take your army back and that is the solution,” Naikoo said in the audio, adding “Those people who are regretting the killing of soldiers and calling us terrorists should know that in 2018 alone India mercilessly killed more than 400 people.”