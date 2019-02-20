LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will Kill Non-local Labourers if Anything Happens to Kashmiris Living outside, Warns Hizbul

Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational commander Riyaz Naikoo said that Pulwama like attacks happen due to 'the atrocities of forces in Kashmir'.

Aakash Hassan | News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Kill Non-local Labourers if Anything Happens to Kashmiris Living outside, Warns Hizbul
Charred parts of vehicles can be seen scattered at the spot of the explosion in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
Loading...
New Delhi: Following the deadly attack on CRPF on February 14 in Pulwama by Jaishe-Mohammad and subsequent protests in country and anger against Kashmiris, Hizbul Mujahideen’s (HM) operational commander has threatened killing of 'non-local labourers' if any Kashmiri is harmed.

A number of Kashmiri people have been reportedly thrashed, students have been thrown out of their rented accommodations and hostels in different parts of the country. In Jammu, a number of vehicles were burned and vandalized.

“If something happens to any Kashmiri, remember, those people who come here to work as laborers won’t be let go alive,” Riyaz Naikoo said in 17-minute-long purported audio, released on Tuesday.

Naikoo, in the audio, said that Pulwama like attacks happen due to 'the atrocities of forces in Kashmir'. The suicide bomber who carried this attack was a 21-year-old C-category militant, hailing from Pulwama district.

“Take your army back and that is the solution,” Naikoo said in the audio, adding “Those people who are regretting the killing of soldiers and calling us terrorists should know that in 2018 alone India mercilessly killed more than 400 people.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram