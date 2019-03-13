English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will 'Laxmi’s NTR' Release Influence Voters in Andhra, Asks RGV in Online Poll. Move Backfires
The opposition YSR Congress Party has also criticised the biopic calling it a “distortion” of history.
Seen here is a poster of the film Laxmi's NTR.
Loading...
Hyderabad: After a TDP worker sought directions from the Election Commission to stop the release of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Lamxi's NTR', which is slated for release on March 22, the filmmaker conducted an online survey asking people if the movie's release would have an adverse effect on the Andhra Pradesh election result.
Taking Varma by surprise, 71 percent voted in favour of the question.
The election for 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11 in single phase along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
There is fear that Varma’s film will attack Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, denting his popular image ahead of elections.
Lakshmi's NTR follows the late leader's second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi, the TDP's massive victory in 1994 elections and the revolt and internal party coup led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu in August 1995 which was followed by NTR's death just a few months later.
The opposition YSR Congress Party has also criticised the biopic calling it a “distortion” of history.
The movie has been produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri. Newbies like P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, and Sri Tej are seen playing the roles of NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvathi, and Chandrababu Naidu.
Taking Varma by surprise, 71 percent voted in favour of the question.
Will #LakshmisNTR release, effect the result of Andhra Pradesh Election ?— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 12, 2019
The election for 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11 in single phase along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
There is fear that Varma’s film will attack Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, denting his popular image ahead of elections.
Lakshmi's NTR follows the late leader's second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi, the TDP's massive victory in 1994 elections and the revolt and internal party coup led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu in August 1995 which was followed by NTR's death just a few months later.
The opposition YSR Congress Party has also criticised the biopic calling it a “distortion” of history.
The movie has been produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri. Newbies like P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, and Sri Tej are seen playing the roles of NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvathi, and Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: I Have Never Allowed Bollywood To Stereotype Me, Says Blackmail Actress Divya Dutta
- Made in India: 60-Million-Year-Old 'Lost' Frog Species Discovered in Western Ghats
- Murder Most Fowl: Chickens 'Teamed Up' to Kill Fox Trying to Enter Their Coop
- So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Brie Larson for Captain Marvel
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results