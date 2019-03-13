Will 'Laxmi’s NTR' Release Influence Voters in Andhra, Asks RGV in Online Poll. Move Backfires

Will #LakshmisNTR release, effect the result of Andhra Pradesh Election ? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 12, 2019

After a TDP worker sought directions from the Election Commission to stop the release of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Lamxi's NTR', which is slated for release on March 22, the filmmaker conducted an online survey asking people if the movie's release would have an adverse effect on the Andhra Pradesh election result.Taking Varma by surprise, 71 percent voted in favour of the question.The election for 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11 in single phase along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.There is fear that Varma’s film will attack Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, denting his popular image ahead of elections.Lakshmi's NTR follows the late leader's second marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi, the TDP's massive victory in 1994 elections and the revolt and internal party coup led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu in August 1995 which was followed by NTR's death just a few months later.The opposition YSR Congress Party has also criticised the biopic calling it a “distortion” of history.The movie has been produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri. Newbies like P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, and Sri Tej are seen playing the roles of NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvathi, and Chandrababu Naidu.