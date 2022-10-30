'Will Leave India If...': Moose Wala's Father Says Singer Was 'Murdered in Planned Way', Questions Police Probe

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on Sunday claimed that his 28-year-old son was “murdered in a planned way” and the police have attempted to show it as a “gang war incident”. Singh further said that he would withdraw his FIR in the case and leave India if no developments in the case happen on time.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

News agency ANI quoted him as saying, “My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I have sought time from DGP to hear about my problems. I will wait for a month, if nothing happens, I will withdraw my FIR and leave the country.”

In the past, Singh had said that his son could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and stressed that he will soon reveal their names. “Some black sheep became enemies of his career,” Singh had said, adding, “It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realise that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow.”

“I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what,” he had further said.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the Moose Wala’s murder. According to police, Moose Wala’s killing was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that took place last year. The name of Shaganpreet, who was said to be Moose Wala’s manager, had figured in the murder of Middukhera’s murder.

On Shaganpreet, Moose Wala’s father had said his son came in contact with him a year back.

Earlier this month, Deepak Tinu, one of the accused behind the murder, escaped from the CIA’s grip. He is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and was one of the persons involved in planning Moose Wala’s killing.

A day before the attack, the Punjab government had pulled security cover for over 400 individuals, including Moose Wala, in a bid to clamp down on VIP culture.

Moose Wala started off as a Punjabi songwriter before a hit song in 2017 kicked off his singing career. He joined the Congress party earlier this year, ahead of Punjab assembly elections in March.

(with inputs from PTI)

