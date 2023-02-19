Will Leave No Stone Unturned: PM Modi Says All Efforts on to Make Life in Ladakh Easier

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:41 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi responded to a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (File Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet in Hindi, said, "We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved Rs 1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

“The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision," the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
