Will Maharashtra See Fresh Curbs as Omicron Looms? Cabinet Meet Today to Decide on Schools, Other Steps

As the threat of new Covid-19 strain, Omicron looms large, the Maharashtra cabinet will discuss measures to be taken to tackle the new variant on Monday at 10 am. The cabinet in the meeting will also discuss the plan of reopening schools in the state and several important issues pertaining to Covid-19.

This comes as Maharashtra in November witnessed a 57% drop in Covid-19 cases compared to October and 78% over September. Along with the number of positive infections, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 also fell by 28% in November over the last month and 56% compared to September.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 832 new cases, the 11th day of seeing less than 1,000 new cases. And 33 deaths were reported, a marginal rise from 17 on Saturday, taking the toll to 1,40,941. Maharashtra’s overall Covid burden has now reached 66,34,444.

