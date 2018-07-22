English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Will Make Chhattisgarh Alcohol-Free, But Permit Tribals to Consume it: Ajit Jogi
The former bureaucrat-turned-politician, who has always been considered a strong tribal leader, said he would contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state in the upcoming polls.
File photo of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Sunday said he would ban liquor in the state but permit tribals to consume it as it was part of their culture, if his party forms government.
The former bureaucrat-turned-politician, who has always been considered a strong tribal leader, said he would contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state in the upcoming polls.
He said if his party comes to power in the state, they would impose a ban on booze in all areas of the state except those inhabited by tribals.
Jogi said in some of the families, it has been reported that men spend all their earnings in buying alcohol.
"So a booze ban is required. But alcohol will not be banned in tribal areas as they consider it as part of their culture," Jogi told PTI in an interview.
However, when asked about the two yardsticks on banning liquor, he said he would gradually impose the prohibition in tribal areas too.
Jogi said his party would make the poor condition of farmers and women, and unemployment in the state the main poll issues.
"There are 20 crore unemployed people in the country. The condition of women and farmers is not good in the country. We will work for their upliftment," Jogi said.
Also Watch
The former bureaucrat-turned-politician, who has always been considered a strong tribal leader, said he would contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state in the upcoming polls.
He said if his party comes to power in the state, they would impose a ban on booze in all areas of the state except those inhabited by tribals.
Jogi said in some of the families, it has been reported that men spend all their earnings in buying alcohol.
"So a booze ban is required. But alcohol will not be banned in tribal areas as they consider it as part of their culture," Jogi told PTI in an interview.
However, when asked about the two yardsticks on banning liquor, he said he would gradually impose the prohibition in tribal areas too.
Jogi said his party would make the poor condition of farmers and women, and unemployment in the state the main poll issues.
"There are 20 crore unemployed people in the country. The condition of women and farmers is not good in the country. We will work for their upliftment," Jogi said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 5th ODI: Pakistan Edge Closer to Series Sweep
- This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media
- Juhi Parmar Hits Back at Former Husband Sachin Shroff, Read the Full Letter Here
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...