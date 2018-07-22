Will Make Chhattisgarh Alcohol-Free, But Permit Tribals to Consume it: Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Sunday said he would ban liquor in the state but permit tribals to consume it as it was part of their culture, if his party forms government.The former bureaucrat-turned-politician, who has always been considered a strong tribal leader, said he would contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state in the upcoming polls.He said if his party comes to power in the state, they would impose a ban on booze in all areas of the state except those inhabited by tribals.Jogi said in some of the families, it has been reported that men spend all their earnings in buying alcohol."So a booze ban is required. But alcohol will not be banned in tribal areas as they consider it as part of their culture," Jogi told PTI in an interview.However, when asked about the two yardsticks on banning liquor, he said he would gradually impose the prohibition in tribal areas too.Jogi said his party would make the poor condition of farmers and women, and unemployment in the state the main poll issues."There are 20 crore unemployed people in the country. The condition of women and farmers is not good in the country. We will work for their upliftment," Jogi said.